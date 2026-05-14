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Home / Haryana / Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran plans 9 new sectors in Karnal

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran plans 9 new sectors in Karnal

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 10:39 PM May 14, 2026 IST
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Officials during a special camp in Karnal on Thursday. Varun Gulati
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In a major step towards the planned expansion of the city, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has initiated the process to purchase nearly 1,035 acres for developing nine new sectors in and around Karnal.

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To create awareness among farmers and landowners regarding the project, HSVP organised a special camp at the Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill rest house on Thursday.

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Chairing the camp, HSVP Estate Officer Aditi appealed to farmers and landowners to actively participate in the development process and take advantage of the government’s transparent land purchase policy through the e-Bhoomi portal.

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Aditi said HSVP is planning to develop new sectors in Karnal, Mangalpur, Makrampur, Baldi, Kailash, Tikri, Budhakhera and the Phoosgarh areas. For the purpose, around 1,035 acres will be required. “The state government has sought consent from farmers and landowners for the planned development of these sectors. If people provide land voluntarily, the government will ensure systematic and well-planned urban development,” she added. The HSVP Estate Officer said the land would be purchased directly from the owners through the e-Bhoomi portal with their consent, ensuring complete transparency. Interested farmers and landowners can submit their consent, along with their expected land rates online, by June 30.

She said around 50 farmers and landowners attended the camp and raised queries regarding compensation rates, payment procedures, land measurement, future development plans and connectivity of the proposed sectors.

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Binder, a landowner, said, “We wanted clarity on how the rates will be finalised and whether farmers will receive payments on time.”

“Many farmers are willing to support the development, but they also want fair compensation, according to market value,” said Satnam Singh, another landowner.

Aditi said another awareness camp would be organised in the Kailash area on May 19.

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