Haryana should host Commonwealth Games: Deepender Hooda

Congress MP Deepender Hooda today accused the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana of favouring Gujarat over the state, alleging that key sporting and development projects were being shifted to the western state.

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Addressing a press conference here, Hooda demanded that Haryana should host or co-host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. He said the state government had not even submitted a proposal for hosting the Games.

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“We, the Congress MPs, have consistently raised the issue of Haryana hosting or co-hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, along with other issues, both inside and outside Parliament. However, statements by CM Nayab Singh Saini and BJP state president Archana Gupta make it clear that they do not want these games to be held in Haryana; instead, they are congratulating Gujarat,” he said.

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Hooda said the World Police Games, earlier proposed for Madhuban, had also been proposed for Ahmedabad. “Whether it is the IPL or T-20 matches, all sporting events are being proposed for Ahmedabad. The BJP government is prioritising the interests of a specific state over its duty to the nation,” he said.

Referring to a Lok Sabha reply to a question by MP Varun Chaudhary, Hooda said it had revealed that Haryana had not submitted a proposal for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Chaudhary demanded that the Chief Minister write to the Centre seeking the Games for Haryana and said all Congress MPs would sign such a letter.

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Hooda also criticised the BJP government for discontinuing the Sports and Physical Aptitude Test (SPAT) scheme and the “Padak Lao, Pad Pao” policy. He said SPAT, launched by the Congress government in 2005, benefited around 20 lakh children.