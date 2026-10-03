Haryana signs Rs10,000-cr pact for green campus in Hisar

The Haryana government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Avaada Group for setting up a green industrial campus in Hisar. The project is expected to attract an overall investment of about Rs 10,000 crore on completion and has the potential to generate around 5,000 employment opportunities.

The Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC), a wing of the Industries and Commerce Department, signed the MoU with the Avaada Group in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Mumbai.

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An HEPC official, Gundeep Kaur, told The Tribune today that Director General, Industries and Commerce, Yash Garg, had been holding discussions with the Avaada Group on the finer details of the proposed project, which would be developed in phases.

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Kaur said the HEPC was expected to provide details of the phase-wise development of the ambitious project. However, she said there was no timeline yet for the launch of the initial phase or completion of the project.

After signing the MoU in the presence of the Chief Minister, the Avaada Group said it planned to develop a 300-acre Zero-Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) Green Industrial Campus in Hisar, with a proposed investment of approximately Rs 10,000 crore and the potential to generate more than 5,000 employment opportunities.

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Local industrialists said the proposed investment could act as a catalyst for industrial activity in Hisar and give a fresh impetus to the sector in the district.

The proposed campus is expected to establish a green industrial ecosystem powered round the clock by renewable energy. It aims to support industries seeking to decarbonise their operations, strengthen energy security and prepare for evolving global carbon and sustainability requirements, including the European Union’s CBAM.

Under the MoU, the Haryana Government, through the HEPC, will facilitate the development of the proposed campus as a state-supported Green Industrial/Zero-CBAM Industrial Park. The facilitation will include support for appropriate industrial park status, exploration of a customised package of incentives, common infrastructure, connectivity and utilities, and expediting requisite statutory approvals through the state’s single-window mechanism.

The initiative will also focus on attracting anchor investors, technology partners and industrial participants to the proposed campus. As per the MoU, the Avaada Group and the Haryana Government will explore joint international investment roadshows in key markets, including Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan and South Korea, among others, to showcase investment opportunities in the proposed green industrial ecosystem.

The proposed campus will combine renewable energy, industrial infrastructure and green manufacturing within an integrated ecosystem. The company said access to reliable and traceable renewable power would enable participating industries to reduce the carbon intensity of their operations and respond to the growing demand for low-carbon products and supply chains in global markets.

Vineet Mittal, Chairman, Avaada Group, said, “We appreciate the Haryana government’s support and facilitative approach in enabling the development of our proposed 300-acre green industrial campus in Hisar. We believe this initiative can attract global investments and technology, create over 5,000 employment opportunities and kick off a new generation of green industrial development in Haryana.”

The HEPC will serve as an interface for coordinating with relevant state authorities and facilitating the implementation of the proposed project. The company said the proposed Hisar campus would contribute to the development of future-ready industrial infrastructure combining clean energy, competitiveness and sustainability, while creating opportunities for domestic and international companies seeking to establish low-carbon manufacturing and industrial operations in India.