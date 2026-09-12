Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee member questions committee working, threatens to intensify stir

A member of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) from Ambala City, Gurtej Singh, who has been staging a dharna outside the committee headquarters, today threatened to intensify the protest if the HSGMC president failed to satisfactorily address the issues raised by him.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the functioning, administration, religious affairs and finances of the HSGMC, Gurtej Singh has been sitting on a dharna since September 7.

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He said around 10 serving HSGMC members, six former members, several jathebandis in Haryana and members of the Sikh Sangat had extended support to him. Despite a continuous dharna for five days, there had been no response from the committee president, he added.

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“I have been receiving a positive response from the serving and former committee members, besides the other community members. We have raised 24 questions concerning the functioning, decisions, administration, religious affairs and finances of the HSGMC. We have called for the questions to be addressed publicly. Despite the protest continuing outside the headquarters, neither HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda nor any representative authorised by him has come forward to engage with the protesting members or answer their questions,” Gurtej Singh said.

He claimed that the annual budget of the HSGMC was around Rs 104 crore, while announcements worth around Rs 5,000 crore had already been made without consulting the committee members. “We fail to understand the proposed sources of funding and what income and financing arrangements will support the announcements. There is a need to fix responsibility for financial oversight and accountability,” he added.

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The protester stated that his action was not directed at any individual, but was intended to seek transparency, accountability, protection of gurdwaras’ dignity and maryada, and the institutional progress and welfare of the HSGMC.

Gurtej Singh said, “The issue is not about any individual or a political faction. It is about transparency, accountability, proper functioning of the committee and the rights of Sikh Sangat of Haryana. The dharna will continue until we receive satisfactory answers. If the HSGMC president fails to give a positive response, we will be forced to intensify the protest, and call for broader participation by the Sikh Sangat.”