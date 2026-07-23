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Home / Haryana / Haryana Sikh panel asks gurdwara committee to hand over possession of Miri Piri institute in 3 days

Haryana Sikh panel asks gurdwara committee to hand over possession of Miri Piri institute in 3 days

Urges doctors, staff to end strike; promises clearance of dues

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 05:48 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Members of the HSGMC's executive body during a meeting in Kurukshetra on Thursday. 
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The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), in its recent executive body meeting, decided to take over possession of the Miri Piri Institute of Medical Science and Research in Shahabad. The HSGMC has also sent a letter to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president to hand over possession of the institute in three days.

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HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “Like the other gurdwaras and institutes under the HSGMC, the Haryana committee will run the Miri Piri Hospital as well and take over its possession soon. In the executive body meeting, the agenda to take over the possession of the institute was passed unanimously in the presence of all 11 members of the executive body. A letter has also been sent to the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami to hand over the possession at the earliest so that the smooth operations of the hospital can be ensured.”

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“If the SGPC fails to hand over the possession in three days, the HSGMC will take over its management. Due to the pending salaries, the staff at the Miri Piri Hospital has been on indefinite strike, causing inconvenience to the patients and the staff members. Another meeting of the executive body will be held after 72 hours to take further decisions,” he added.

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On the pending salaries of the staff, Jhinda said, “The Punjab and Haryana High Court had given a ruling in favour of HSGMC in May, but it was yet to take over its possession. While the SGPC should clear the salaries for two months, the HSGMC will clear the dues for one month. The Haryana committee will clear its dues after taking over the possession."

A matter related to the salaries of the staff is pending before the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission. HSGMC senior vice-president Gurmeet Singh said the proposal regarding the management of the institute was presented in the meeting and was approved by all members. The committee has urged the doctors and staff protesting for salaries to end their indefinite strike and resume their duties. The employees' salaries will be paid soon.”

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