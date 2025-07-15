Haryana Sikh panel to print Guru Granth Sahib in Ambala

Marking its 11th foundation day, the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) has announced that it will begin printing of Guru Granth Sahib and Gutka Sahib at a dedicated facility in Ambala, in response to unfulfilled requests to other Sikh bodies for supply.

The announcement was made by HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda at a commemorative event held at Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi, Kurukshetra, where senior community leaders were honoured for their contribution to the formation of the HSGMC.

“We had requested 500 copies each from the SGPC and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee due to rising demand in Haryana, but received no response,” said Jhinda. “Now we have decided to set up a printing press near Shahpur in Ambala, where we have seven acres of land and a partially constructed building.”

He said the project will cost around Rs 4 crore, including purchase of printing machines and related equipment, and that the printing will be done with full adherence to Sikh maryada.

Jhinda recounted the long struggle for gurdwara management rights in the state: “Earlier, gurdwaras in Haryana were managed by the SGPC, but after over two decades of struggle, the Sikhs of Haryana got the right to manage them. Today, we honour those who played vital roles in achieving this milestone.”

Calling for unity, he urged the community and committee members to work together for the betterment of Sikh institutions. “Despite hurdles, the community stood with us. Now it is our responsibility to stay united and serve with dedication,” he added.

Significantly, dissenting members of the HSGMC and leaders from the Akal Panthak Morcha also attended the event to show solidarity.

Harmanpreet Singh, HSGMC member and Morcha leader, said: “Since the event was to honour those who fought for the rights of Haryana Sikhs, attending was our moral responsibility. However, we’ve also raised concerns about past functioning.”

He said the Morcha will support the committee in decisions for community welfare, but warned: “If we see misuse of funds, we will oppose it. We’ve demanded a complete audit of the funds used from 2014 to 2024.”