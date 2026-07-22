Haryana SIR nears completion, 99.99% enumeration forms distributed

Under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign in Haryana, enumeration forms have so far been distributed to 2,06,54,668 (99.99 per cent) voters. Out of these, 1,72,28,926 (83.41 per cent) enumeration forms have also been digitised/uploaded by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs). The remaining voters have only two days left to submit their duly filled enumeration forms to the concerned BLOs.

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As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, two copies of the enumeration form have been provided to every voter. After filling in the required details and getting it signed by the voter or any family member, one copy has to be submitted to the BLO, while the second copy bearing the BLO’s signature is to be retained by the voter as a receipt.

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Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Haryana A. Sreenivas had reviewed the progress of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls through a video conference with Deputy Commissioners and election officials from all districts of the state.

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Sreenivas directed officers to intensify door-to-door outreach and undertake extensive public awareness measures regarding the draft electoral roll. The house-to-house verification by Booth Level Officers will continue until July 24.

He said that only the names of those voters whose signed enumeration forms are received by the BLOs will be included in the draft electoral roll-2026, to be published on July 31. If a voter’s enumeration form is not received by the BLO, his/her name will not be included in the draft electoral roll.

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The voters can also fill their enumeration forms online through the Election Commission of India’s portal, voters.eci.gov.in.

He also appealed to all recognised national and state political parties in the state to create awareness among voters through their Booth Level Agents-2 (BLA-2) and extend cooperation in getting the enumeration forms filled and submitted to the BLOs as per the Commission’s guidelines.

During the SIR process, the voters whose details are found inconsistent while matching with the previous electoral roll will be required to provide necessary documents to the BLOs after July 31.

However, the voters who are unable to submit their enumeration forms to the BLOs within the stipulated period can apply for inclusion of their names again in the electoral roll by filling Form-6 along with the required documents between July 31 and August 30.

Following the publication of the draft rolls, claims and objections can be submitted from July 31 to August 30. These applications will be disposed of by September 28, after which the final electoral roll will be published on October 3.