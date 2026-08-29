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Home / Haryana / Haryana Speaker declines offer to shift camp office to Police Academy

Haryana Speaker declines offer to shift camp office to Police Academy

Kalyan’s house being renovated | Allotment letter had gone viral

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 07:20 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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The house allotment letter went viral and questions were raised how a house at the academy could be given to the Speaker for camp office. The same day, Kalyan declined the offer, citing concerns.
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‘Inappropriate Precedent’

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan declined the proposal, saying arrangements could cause inconvenience to the functioning of the academy and may set an inappropriate precedent.

Hours after the allotment of a government house at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, for use as his camp office for a year, Speaker Harvinder Kalyan has declined the proposal, saying arrangements could cause inconvenience to the functioning of the academy and may set an inappropriate precedent.

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IGP, Haryana Armed Police, Ashok Kumar, had issued an order regarding the allotment of Government House No. 2 on August 26 as a temporary arrangement for the Speaker’s camp office for a year.

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The order was issued in compliance with directions of the Haryana Government.

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The authorities also directed that the necessary electrical and other works at the allotted premises be completed within seven days. The Executive Engineer, Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC), Madhuban, was asked to ensure that the required work was completed within the stipulated period so that the premises could be made functional.

As per sources, the arrangement for a camp office was made following a request from the Speaker for a suitable residential accommodation at Karnal until renovation work at his existing residence, which is over 70 years old, is completed.

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The house allotment letter went viral and questions were raised how a house at the academy could be given to the Speaker for camp office. The same day, Kalyan declined the offer, citing concerns.

In a letter to CM Nayab Singh Saini, Kalyan said shifting his residence to the police complex may cause inconvenience and disturbance within the complex, particularly in view of his constitutional position as Speaker.

“In view of such circumstances, I feel that it would not be appropriate for me to take possession of the house,” he said in the letter.

The Speaker clarified that his office would continue to function from the premises of Kalyan Farm House on NH-44 at Kutail.

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