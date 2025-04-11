Haryana Speaker inspects Gharaunda grain market

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan visited the Gharaunda grain market on Thursday to review the ongoing wheat procurement arrangements. During his visit, he held a meeting with members of the Mandi Association, arhtiyas, procurement agencies and officials from the marketing board, instructing them to ensure that the farmers did not face any problems during the procurement process.

The Speaker arrived at the Gharaunda grain market in the afternoon and chaired a detailed discussion at the office of the marketing board regarding the status of wheat procurement. He listened to suggestions from the farmers and commission agents and issued necessary directions to the officials concerned. He also inquired about the arrival, lifting, and purchase of wheat in the market. After the meeting, Kalyan inspected wheat grains in the mandi and examined the quality of the produce.

Kalyan emphasised that the government was committed to ensuring smooth and timely procurement at the announced minimum support price (MSP). He directed mandi officials and staff to expedite the procurement and lifting process, especially as the wheat harvest begins. He stressed that the farmers should not face any delays or hardships in selling their crops or receiving payments.

The arhtiyas also shared a few concerns and suggestions regarding mandi arrangements, to which the Speaker assured that an appropriate action would be taken.