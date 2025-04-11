DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Haryana Speaker inspects Gharaunda grain market

Haryana Speaker inspects Gharaunda grain market

Directs officials to ensure farmers are not inconvenienced
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:16 AM Apr 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan visits the Gharaunda grain market on Thursday.
Advertisement

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan visited the Gharaunda grain market on Thursday to review the ongoing wheat procurement arrangements. During his visit, he held a meeting with members of the Mandi Association, arhtiyas, procurement agencies and officials from the marketing board, instructing them to ensure that the farmers did not face any problems during the procurement process.

The Speaker arrived at the Gharaunda grain market in the afternoon and chaired a detailed discussion at the office of the marketing board regarding the status of wheat procurement. He listened to suggestions from the farmers and commission agents and issued necessary directions to the officials concerned. He also inquired about the arrival, lifting, and purchase of wheat in the market. After the meeting, Kalyan inspected wheat grains in the mandi and examined the quality of the produce.

Kalyan emphasised that the government was committed to ensuring smooth and timely procurement at the announced minimum support price (MSP). He directed mandi officials and staff to expedite the procurement and lifting process, especially as the wheat harvest begins. He stressed that the farmers should not face any delays or hardships in selling their crops or receiving payments.

Advertisement

The arhtiyas also shared a few concerns and suggestions regarding mandi arrangements, to which the Speaker assured that an appropriate action would be taken.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper