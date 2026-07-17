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Home / Haryana / Haryana Speaker Kalyan lauds PM's contribution to state’s development

Haryana Speaker Kalyan lauds PM's contribution to state’s development

Hails hydrogen-powered train as 'transformative step'

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:01 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan felicitates beneficiaries of the Happy Card Scheme in Karnal.
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Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan lauded the contribution of PM Narendra Modi to the development of the state and said Modi had consistently worked for progress, recalling landmark initiatives such as the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign and the Swachh Bharat Mission, which were launched from Haryana.

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“Haryana witnessed a significant milestone in its development journey on Friday as PM Modi flagged off the country's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind to Sonepat, along with inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development projects worth nearly Rs 15,000 crore,” said Kalyan while addressing a district-level programme held simultaneously with the PM's programme in Jind. He described these initiatives as transformative steps towards building a developed Haryana and a developed India by 2047.

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Accompanied by Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap, Nilokheri MLA Bhagwandas Kabirpanthi, Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, Assandh MLA Yogendra Rana, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta and BJP district president Parveen Lather, Kalyan expressed gratitude to the PM for giving Haryana major infrastructure projects and introducing the country's first hydrogen-powered train.

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Kalyan highlighted several institutions established in Haryana, including Medical University at Kutail, the Horticulture University at Nilokheri and AIIMS at Rewari. During the programme, beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) received house keys, while beneficiaries of the Happy Card Scheme were also honoured.

Meanwhile, a similar district-level programme was organised in Kaithal, where Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana said the hydrogen-powered train reflected India's growing technological capabilities and commitment to clean energy. He said the train would strengthen the country's transport infrastructure while accelerating the pace of development. The minister urged farmers to adopt natural farming, saying that it reduced cultivation costs, improved soil health and ensured safer food production for future generations.

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