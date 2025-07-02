DT
Haryana Speaker reviews preparations for national urban local bodies conference

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:53 AM Jul 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Speaker Harvinder Kalyan at ICAT, Manesar, on Tuesday.
Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Tuesday visited the ICAT campus in Manesar to review preparations for the country’s first national urban local bodies conference, to be held on July 3 and 4.

After reaching the venue, Kalyan reviewed in detail all aspects — such as parking, food management, traffic management, arrival and exit routes, seating arrangements, program management, lift capacity and testing. The Speaker said it was a matter of pride for Haryana that the state had got the opportunity to host the national-level conference.

“During the conference, delegates coming from various states across the country will be introduced to Haryanvi culture. The representatives from each state will be welcomed as per Haryanvi tradition. Helpdesks are being set up at the venue to provide them necessary information. Through the conference, Haryana will get an opportunity to showcase its administrative efficiency, cultural identity and excellent city management,” said Kalyan.

DC Ajay Kumar said all major preparations related to the event had been completed, and the remaining technical arrangements would also be completed on time.

