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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Special electoral roll campaign on Sept 26-27

Haryana: Special electoral roll campaign on Sept 26-27

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:56 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Haryana, has announced a special campaign across the state on September 26 and 27 to facilitate the submission of claims and objections related to electoral rolls.

During the two-day drive, citizens can apply for inclusion of their names in the voter list, deletion of ineligible entries, correction of personal details and other related changes through their nearest Booth Level Officer (BLO).

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The CEO said September 30 is the last date for filing claims and objections, making the special campaign the final opportunity for eligible voters to raise grievances and seek corrections within the stipulated period.

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Special camps will be held at all polling stations on Saturday and Sunday, where BLOs will be available from 9 am to 5 pm to assist voters and receive applications. All claims and objections will be resolved by October 28. After corrections are completed, the final electoral roll will be published on November 6.

So far, 2,46,292 Form-6, 31,146 Form-7 and 1,78,207 Form-8 applications have been received across the state.

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