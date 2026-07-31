Haryana sports powerhouse of country: CM Nayab Singh Saini

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday that Haryana had emerged as the sports powerhouse of the country. Though the state accounted for only 2 per cent of the country’s population, the largest number of medal-winning athletes in the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games were from the state, he said.

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The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering at the Sports, Fitness and Infrastructure Expo organised at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, was the chief guest.

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The CM said Haryana reflected not only a vibrant sporting culture but also a clear vision that had transformed the state into India’s greatest sporting power.