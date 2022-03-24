Haryana started anti-drug drive, but didn’t strengthen lab infra: High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 23

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that the state had, on one hand, launched a campaign against the drug menace while on the other, the lab infrastructure had not been strengthened to ensure timely testing of contraband.

In a major embarrassment for the state, the HC added the executive’s slumber in not providing ample testing facilities was divergent from the global efforts to combat the menace.

The assertion came as Justice Anoop Chitkara of the HC made it clear that an accused in a drugs case was likely to get released on bail on “this sole ground”. The matter was brought to the HC notice after an accused filed a petition challenging an order denying the concession of default bail to him by an Additional Sessions Judge in a case under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

His counsel contended the petitioner was entitled to default bail under Section 167 of the CrPC as the state launched the prosecution without placing on record the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report, despite the lapse of 180 days statutory period granted to file the chargesheet.

Justice Chitkara asserted the HC on February 18 afforded a final opportunity to the state to get the FSL report before the next date of hearing on March 11. It was made clear that the court would proceed to grant interim bail on that ground alone in case of failure to furnish the report.

Justice Chitkara added the FSL report was not placed before the Bench “strangely despite this order”. Although the time to file a chargesheet was 90 days in heinous offences or rape and murder, the legislature had prescribed 180 days in the NDPS cases. The substance was not tested despite double the time.

Justice Chitkara observed: “The slumber of the executive in not providing adequate testing facilities for substances under the NDPS Act is contrary to international efforts to combat the drug menace”.

Justice Chitkara, at the same time, asserted there was mo averment in the petition based on which the court could be assured that the recidivist, if released on bail, would not indulge in criminal behaviour. Moreover, he had absconded during the bail. As such, the court did not find any illegality in the impugned order.

Dismissing the plea, Justice Chitkara added the petitioner was not entitled to bail, given the criminal history, the facts and circumstances peculiar to the case and for the reasons mentioned in the order. But it would be open to the petitioner to file fresh bail applications in changed circumstances or after recording the statements of witnesses other than official and formal ones.