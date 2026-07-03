Haryana starts drone survey of 11 drains to curb pollution in Yamuna

Taking stringent action to curb pollution in the Yamuna River, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has launched a new initiative to conduct drone surveys to map all 11 drains and sub-drains that flow into the Yamuna, in order to monitor the real-time quality of discharged water and the quality of water entering the river.

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To implement the initiative on the ground, the HSPCB has awarded a work order to a government agency, Drishya, to conduct the drone survey, and it has begun mapping drains across the state.

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Notably, Yamuna pollution has always been a serious concern between Haryana and Delhi. To address this, a special Yamuna Action Plan has been prepared, and the governments of Delhi and Haryana have taken the issue very seriously. Both governments are working in mission mode to make the Yamuna pollution-free.

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The HSPCB has recently prepared a detailed report on all 11 drains flowing through 34 towns that meet the Yamuna in Haryana.

According to HSPCB reports, the Dhanaura drain in Yamunanagar and Karnal; Drain-2 in Panipat, which meets the river at Khojkipur village; Drain-6 in Sonipat; the Mungeshpur drain; KCB drain; Drain-8 in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar district; Leg-1, Leg-2, and Leg-3 drains in Gurugram; Budhiya Nala in Faridabad; and the Gaunchi drain in Ballabgarh/Palwal all meet the Yamuna.

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As per the reports, HSPCB has identified 51 discharge points on Drain-2 in Panipat and 54 in Karnal; 25 discharge points on Drain-6; 38 discharge points on the Mungeshpur drain; 34 discharge points on the KCB drain, which passes through Rohtak and Jhajjar; 14 effluent discharge points in Drain-8 in Gurugram; three points at Leg-1 drain; five discharge points at Leg-3 drain in Gurugram; and 26 illegal discharge points have been identified at the Gaunchi drain.

Now, the HSPCB has launched an extensive action plan for real-time monitoring of the discharge of domestic sewage, industrial effluent, and other waste in all 11 drains and their sub-drains that meet the Yamuna and contribute to its pollution, through drone surveys.

Through drone mapping, the pollution control board will identify all legal and illegal discharge points on these drains and assess the quality of water flowing through them.

The pollution control board will also obtain the exact number of legal and illegal discharge points so that action can be initiated against violators, sources said.

Yogesh Kumar, Member Secretary of HSPCB, said the state government is very serious about curbing pollution in the Yamuna, and for this, mapping of all 11 drains is being conducted across the state through drone surveys.

He added that a work order has been allotted for the drone survey of the drains, through which all legal and illegal discharge points will be identified, including sources of untreated domestic and industrial waste entering these drains, which contribute to Yamuna pollution.

Apart from this, all agencies, including the district administration, are working in mission mode to curb pollution in the Yamuna. Following directions from the Chief Secretary of Haryana, all Divisional Commissioners are also regularly reviewing the developments, the Member Secretary added.