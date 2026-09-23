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Home / Haryana / Haryana State Information Commission cracks down on repetitive RTI filings, warns against misuse of transparency law

Haryana State Information Commission cracks down on repetitive RTI filings, warns against misuse of transparency law

Commission says repeated filings lead to duplication of proceedings, place avoidable burden on public authorities

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GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:06 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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The Haryana State Information Commission (HSIC) has held that the right to seek information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act cannot be treated as an “unrestricted right to file repetitive applications and complaints on the same issue”.

State Information Commissioner Dr Ajay Sura observed that repeated complaints arising from an identical RTI application lead to duplication of proceedings and place an avoidable burden on both the Commission and public authorities.

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The observation came while hearing a complaint filed by Sharwan Kumar of Palwal against the State Public Information Officer (SPIO)-cum-District Education Officer (DEO), Palwal. Kumar had submitted an RTI application on August 24, 2025, seeking information from the Education Department.

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During the hearing, the respondent SPIO informed the Commission that the same RTI application had already figured in two other matters pending before the Commission. The complaint under consideration was also found to be identical, word for word, to the earlier applications.

On examining the matter, the Commission found that 36 cases filed by Sharwan Kumar against education authorities were pending before it, while an estimated 130 to 150 RTI applications had been submitted by him to the offices of the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO), District Education Officer (DEO), Block Education Officer (BEO) and District Project Coordinator (DPC), Palwal.

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“The legal right under the RTI Act should not be abused. Public authorities cannot be disproportionately overloaded with complaints and RTI applications as this unnecessarily consumes a major share of their time and resources,” Dr Sura said.

Taking serious note of the repeated filings, the Commission directed Kumar to submit an affidavit in each RTI case already pending before it and along with every future complaint or appeal, affirming that he had not filed multiple complaints or RTI applications on the same subject matter.

The Commission also instructed him to furnish similar affidavits in respect of his pending RTI applications before the DEO, DEEO, BEO and DPC offices in Palwal, declaring that no duplicate applications had been filed on the same issue.

The order is being viewed as a significant step towards discouraging the misuse of the RTI mechanism while preserving its role as a tool for transparency and accountability in governance.

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