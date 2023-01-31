Haryana state vigilance bureau renamed as Anti-Corruption Bureau

Chandigarh, January 31
The Haryana state vigilance bureau has been renamed as Anti-Corruption Bureau, an official statement said on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took a decision in this regard while chairing a meeting with the Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs), the divisional vigilance bureau here, it said.
According to an official statement, directing the officers, Khattar said corruption would not be tolerated at any level in the state, be it officers, employees or any other, everyone has to perform their duties with complete transparency and honesty.
The officers of the Anti-Corruption Bureau will have to work more actively so that corruption can be rooted out, he said.
Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, D S Dhesi and Additional Director General of Police, CID, Alok Mittal were also present in the meeting.
