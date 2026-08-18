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Home / Haryana / Haryana steps up efforts to boost growth

Haryana steps up efforts to boost growth

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:34 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government is expediting major industrial and logistics projects to establish the state as a leading manufacturing hub in the country.

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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today participated through videoconferencing in the third meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority of the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust. The meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reviewed the implementation of industrial and manufacturing projects across states. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, several Chief Ministers and senior officials also participated.

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Saini briefed the meeting on the progress of key projects in Haryana, including the Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub (IMLH) at Nangal Chaudhary and the Hisar Integrated Manufacturing Cluster.

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He said work relating to land approval, connectivity and infrastructure for the projects was progressing rapidly and the state government aimed to bring them on the ground at the earliest.

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