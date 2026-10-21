Haryana steps up food safety checks ahead of Diwali, Chhath Puja; districts tasked with collecting up to 150 extra samples

Haryana has intensified food safety surveillance across the state ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja, with special district-level teams tasked with collecting 100 to 150 additional samples each from sweet shops, dairies, markets and other food establishments.

The drive comes amid heightened consumption of sweets, milk and dairy products during the festive season.

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Dr Manoj Kumar, Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said special emphasis was being placed on ensuring the quality and safety of commonly consumed food products.

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The FDA has written to all Deputy Commissioners, asking them to constitute special district-level food surveillance teams under the supervision of the district administration and in coordination with Designated Officers (Food Safety) and Food Safety Officers.

The teams will inspect major markets, sweet shops, dairies, milk vendors and other food businesses and collect surveillance samples to identify substandard, adulterated and unsafe products.

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Each district has been given a target of collecting 100 to 150 additional surveillance samples, over and above those routinely collected by Food Safety Officers.

“Special attention will be given to sweets, milk, paneer, khoya, ghee and other commonly consumed food products. Samples are being collected in accordance with prescribed procedures, properly documented and sent to designated food-testing laboratories for analysis within the stipulated timeframe,” Kumar said.

FDA data show that Food Safety Officers collected 2,428 food samples between April 1 and September 30. These comprised 1,239 enforcement samples, collected for formal prosecution and legal action, and 1,189 surveillance samples, collected for general market monitoring and risk assessment.

Of these, 232 enforcement samples and 149 surveillance samples, taking the total to 381, were found not to conform to prescribed food safety standards following laboratory analysis. Regulatory and enforcement action has been initiated in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed under it.

As per the prescribed norms, if a surveillance sample fails to meet laboratory standards, it typically prompts authorities to conduct formal enforcement sampling at the location rather than initiate an immediate court case.

Laboratory reports are being monitored regularly, with officials directed to take prompt action wherever samples fail to meet prescribed standards.

In another measure aimed at improving transparency and accountability, FDA headquarters officials have been directed to upload weekly data on the department’s state portal regarding food samples found to be substandard or unsafe on the basis of laboratory reports.

The system is intended to enable closer monitoring of laboratory reports, district-wise progress and subsequent regulatory action, besides increasing public awareness about food safety.

The Commissioner said that when a surveillance sample fails to meet prescribed standards, the Food Safety Officer concerned will immediately review the laboratory report. Wherever required, a separate enforcement sample will then be collected in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure for action under the Food Safety and Standards Act.