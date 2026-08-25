Haryana STF arrests 512 criminals in 2026 so far, intensifies crackdown on extortion networks

In a comprehensive effort to strengthen law and order, effectively curb organised crime and gangster networks, and reinforce a sense of security among the public, Haryana Special Task Force (STF) is continuously taking action under a multi-pronged strategy.

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From January 1 to August 24, STF arrested a total of 512 accused, including 55 most-wanted criminals, 270 gangsters and 187 accused involved in other heinous crimes.

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Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal said that maintaining law and order in the state is one of the top priorities of the Haryana Police. He said that all extortion calls received from any part of the state are being taken seriously and directions have been issued for immediate action, while STF has been specifically activated against organised crime and extortion cases. The DGP said that whether the objective of criminals is to intimidate common citizens, demand extortion from businessmen or establish dominance through gangs, the Haryana Police will not allow any such attempt to succeed.

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Additional DGP, Law & Order, Sanjay Kumar said that the along with most-wanted and wanted criminals, gangsters and active gang members are being identified and targeted through planned operations. Since 2024, STF has arrested a total of 1,972 accused. These include 369 most-wanted or wanted criminals, 1,063 gangsters and 540 accused involved in heinous crimes. These figures reflect the sustained and effective action being taken by STF. In the action against gang members alone, 323 gangsters were arrested in 2024, 470 in 2025 and 270 so far in 2026.

Satish Balan, IGP, STF, said that the action of the Haryana Police is no longer confined to the boundaries of the state or the country. Effective action is also being taken against gangsters operating criminal activities while hiding abroad. During 2025-26, a total of 21 gangsters have so far been brought back to India through deportation, including 14 gangsters brought back in 2026. In addition, 12 gangsters have been detained abroad. STF is coordinating with the concerned central agencies as well as relevant law enforcement agencies at the international level to pursue action against such criminals.

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Effective action is being taken against criminals attempting to extort money by threatening businessmen, entrepreneurs and common citizens in the state. So far in 2026, 109 cases related to extortion have been registered. In these cases, the concerned STF teams and district police units have taken immediate action in close coordination. Technical analysis of calls, identification of accused, monitoring of their networks and, wherever necessary, field operations are being carried out to track down the criminals.

The objective of the police is to take immediate cognisance of every complaint, provide a sense of security to the victim and create fear of the law among criminals. Special surveillance is being maintained by STF on gangsters targeting business establishments, industrialists and other potential targets.