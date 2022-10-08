Haryana STF arrests criminal associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, Ankush Kamalpur gangs

Karnal, October 8

A team of Special Task Force (STF) Ambala Unit has arrested an active member of Lawrence Bishnoi and Ankush Kamalpur gangs. The accused, identified as Rahul of Peont village, was wanted in two cases of loot and assault.

Karnal police had already issued a lookout circular (LOC) against him in the loot case. The STF team recovered three country-made pistols along with 12 live cartridges from his possession, said Inspector Deepender Rana, Incharge STF Ambala Unit.

Giving detail, he said the accused was arrested from Chirao Mor under Sadar police station. Rahul was providing logistic support, including weapons, to members of Lawrence Bishnoi and Ankush Kamalpur gangs, he added.

He further informed that Rahul was arrested on the information of gangster Mukesh Jamba, who was arrested last week with four foreign-made pistols and 10 live cartridges. Mukesh confessed that he has provided weapons to Rahul.

The STF inspector said a case under Arms Act has been registered against Rahul at the Karnal Sadar police station. “He will be produced in the court and Karnal police will seek his remand for further investigation,” he added.