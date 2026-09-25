Haryana STF secures deportation of gangster Ravi Uchani from Malaysia

The Special Task Force (STF), Haryana, has arrested wanted criminal Ravi Uchani after securing his deportation from Malaysia.

Ravi Uchani (21), a resident of Karnal, has been involved in cases related to extortion, the Arms Act and organised crime. He had been associated with wanted criminal Sunil Meena and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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DIG (STF) Surender Narwal said the accused was part of an organised criminal network active in Haryana and was involved in extortion, organised crime and offences under the Arms Act. He was living with his brother-in-law in Malaysia. Further investigation is underway and information about his accomplices is being gathered.

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According to STF, while staying abroad, the accused used to prepare local youths as shooters by luring them with money and instigating them to commit criminal acts in different parts of the country. He had arranged shooters for a firing incident aimed at extorting money at a toll plaza on the Rewari-Narnaul highway. He had also arranged shooters to carry out major crimes in Kurukshetra and Ranchi and had borne the expenses for their stay and logistics.

In Ranchi, he had demanded Rs 5 crore in extortion money from a businessman, while in a case registered in Rajasthan this year, he had sought Rs 3 crore from a former MLA.

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DIG Surender Narwal said the accused had gone to Malaysia on March 4, 2024, on a tourist visa and had remained abroad since then. Four of his accomplices were already arrested in a case related to Kurukshetra, and after his name surfaced, efforts were initiated for his deportation. A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him, followed by a Red Corner Notice. His passport was also cancelled on May 16. After a continuous process of nearly nine months, he has been deported.

The DIG said STF, Haryana has been taking action against wanted criminals involved in organised crime and those operating from abroad. This was the 15th successful deportation carried out by STF, Haryana in 2026.

DSP (STF) Aman Kumar said the accused got involved in criminal activities to earn quick money. During the remand period, information about his criminal network, other associates and other pending cases across the country will be obtained.