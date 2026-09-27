Haryana students can now earn up to 6 credits through NCC, NSS, co-curricular activities

Students in Haryana can now earn academic credits for co-curricular and experiential learning activities, such as NCC, NSS, sports, cultural activities, Youth Red Cross, incubation and outreach programmes.

The state government has issued guidelines to integrate those activities into the academic credit system for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students across the state. The initiative, aimed to recognise learning acquired beyond the conventional classroom, would benefit 25,000 NCC and 70,000 NSS volunteers.

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The Department of Higher Education circulated the guidelines to the Vice-Chancellor of state universities and principals of government and aided colleges on Friday for necessary action.

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The guidelines for the creditisation of non-formal and informal learning have been framed under the National Education Policy (NEP)-aligned UG and PG framework. They will apply to all state universities, government and government-aided colleges affiliated to state universities, and self-financed/private colleges in Haryana.

Students enrolled in three- and four-year UG programmes and one- and two-year PG programmes will be eligible under the framework.

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“Under the scheme, a maximum of six credits can be earned through such activities during a three-or four-year UG programme, while students pursuing a two-year PG programme can earn up to four credits. One credit will generally correspond to 30 hours of verified field work, practice or participation,” said an official.

He maintained that NCC, sports and yogasaan, cultural activities, incubation and outreach activities carry a maximum of six credits each, while NSS and Youth Red Cross carry up to four credits each. Informal learning can fetch up to two credits during the entire programme.

“The guidelines provide for verification of participation and achievements through certificates, attendance records, logbooks, reports, portfolios, mentor notes and other documentary evidence. An assessment committee constituted by the university will verify the claims, while the earned credits will be entered into the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) system,” said the official.

He informed that the guidelines also prescribe grade-based assessment, ranging from Outstanding (O) to Fail (F), depending on the level of participation and achievement. For instance, outstanding performance in recognised international-level sports competitions can fetch the highest grade, while participation at institutional or lower levels carries comparatively lower grades.

For NCC and NSS, assessment will take into account participation in camps, certificates, hours of activities and other specified achievements. Similar criteria have been prescribed for cultural activities, outreach programmes, incubation and entrepreneurship.

The department has also laid down safeguards against misuse of the credit system. Students will have to submit authentic evidence, while institutions have been advised to conduct viva-voce, tests, presentations, plagiarism screening and random verification wherever required.

Duplicate claims, fabricated documents, proxy participation and unverifiable activities will not be considered for credits.

The guidelines state that the initiative seeks to promote holistic development, leadership, discipline, community service, entrepreneurship and national integration among students while aligning Haryana’s higher education system with the National Credit Framework and the Academic Bank of Credits.