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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Students urged to build skills for tech-driven world

Haryana: Students urged to build skills for tech-driven world

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 08:42 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Addressing students online during an induction programme organised at Saint Andrews Institute of Management and Technology, Dr Nasib Singh Gill, Dean and senior professor at the Faculty of Mathematical & Computational Sciences, Maharshi Dayanand University, urged students to prepare themselves for the future technology-driven world.

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He emphasised that students should not limit themselves merely to earning a degree but must actively develop skills and knowledge aligned with changing technologies.

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“In the coming times, artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing, and green technology will play vital roles in the fields of education and employment. Therefore, students should develop the habit of continuous learning and acquiring new skills while understanding these technological shifts. Students should remain curious, embrace innovation, and focus on practical knowledge,” he said.

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