Haryana: Study urges preventive action to tackle Himalayan environmental degradation

Indian research examining the growing geo-ecological crisis in the Western Himalayas has taken centre stage at an international academic platform, drawing attention to the legal, policy and environmental challenges posed by climate change, soil degradation and changing land-use patterns in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

The research is being presented at a global symposium organised by Aarhus University, Denmark, and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), bringing together researchers and experts from different parts of the world to deliberate on emerging environmental challenges.

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The study is led by Prof Ashutosh Mishra, Registrar, Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Sonepat. His research examines law and policy perspectives relating to Himalayan ecology, with particular attention to the environmental consequences of global warming, changing land-use patterns and deterioration of soil and land resources across the Western Himalayan region.

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The research highlights a series of ecological disruptions that, taken together, pose significant concerns for the long-term environmental sustainability of the Himalayan states.

Soil degradation and growing ecological risks

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According to the findings, the expansion of barren terrain has contributed to increasing soil compaction and the progressive loss of fertile topsoil. These changes are taking place against the backdrop of a rapidly warming climate, adding to the vulnerability of an already fragile mountain ecosystem.

The research also draws attention to the growing risks associated with catastrophic glacial outbursts, underscoring the interconnected nature of climate change, soil degradation, land-use practices and ecological instability in the Himalayas.

The study emphasises that the environmental crisis cannot be addressed solely through responses after ecological damage has occurred. Instead, Himalayan states need to place preventive soil and land conservation measures at the heart of their sustainable development policies.

Need for a dedicated Soil Contamination Act in India

An important legal and policy issue discussed during the deliberations was soil contamination and the need of a dedicated Soil Contamination Act in India. The discussion brought attention to the need for a stronger and more focused legal framework for addressing soil contamination and degradation.

Researchers suggest multi-layered response

To address the ecological challenges confronting the Himalayan region, the authors outline several measures, including stringent regulation of haphazard construction on slopes, revival of traditional terrace and contour farming, community-centric ecological monitoring and decisive climate mitigation measures.

The participation of experts from institutions across Europe, Asia, Africa and South America places the Himalayan research within a wider global conversation on soil conservation, climate resilience and sustainable management of vulnerable ecosystems.