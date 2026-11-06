Haryana sugarcane farmers threaten state-wide stir over ‘meagre’ price hike

Sugarcane farmers in Haryana are preparing to launch a state-wide agitation to press the government for a higher remunerative price for their produce, rejecting the recently announced increase in sugarcane rates as inadequate.

The Haryana government has announced a hike of Rs 35 per quintal over the next two years. Under the revised rates, farmers will receive Rs 430 per quintal in the 2026-27 crushing season, with the price set to rise to Rs 450 per quintal in 2027-28. However, farmers have rejected the increase, saying they have been demanding Rs 600 per quintal for the coming season.

Farmer leaders said the government had insulted the farming community by announcing what they described as a meagre increase. They said the cost of cultivation had been rising steadily, but sugarcane prices had not kept pace.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “In a meeting held with the representatives of the sugarcane farmer committees of 12 sugar mills across the state, it has been decided to launch a state-wide agitation in Haryana. The price of sugarcane has been increased by 15 paisa per kg only, which is insufficient. The government hasn’t been paying a fair price to the sugarcane farmers, while the prices of sugar have been rising gradually.”

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Representatives of the sugarcane farmers’ committees have decided to organise a Kisan Panchayat at every sugar mill across the state by the end of November and submit memorandums to the state government.

A Mahapanchayat will be held around December 15 to intensify the agitation and demonstrate the farmers’ strength. This will be followed by dharnas outside all sugar mills from December 25.

If their demands are not accepted, farmers have threatened to stop harvesting sugarcane from January 2 and lock the mills on January 5. They have also decided to ensure that no sugarcane is supplied to the mills until the government increases the prices.

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“Since the Haryana government hasn’t been announcing a remunerative price for sugarcane for the last six years, the area under the crop has also witnessed a decline and the farmers have started shifting to other cash crops. In such a situation, the sugar mills are