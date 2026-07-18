Haryana Super-100 records 100% NEET success with 62 qualifiers

Haryana's Super-100 Centre in Kurukshetra celebrated a 100% success rate after all 62 students who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 qualified in the results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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Naman Kaushik, from Charkhi Dadri, emerged as the institute's top performer, securing an All India Rank of 766 with a score of 663.

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The son of a farmer, Kaushik advised aspiring candidates to remain focused on their goals and not be distracted by minor setbacks.

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"The initial days are tough, but once students start focusing on their studies, things become easier and they can achieve their target," he said.

Of the 62 successful candidates, 39 were girls.

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Shruti, a resident of Jhajjar who scored 544 marks, credited the Super-100 programme for helping her realise her ambition.

"The Super-100 provided us with a platform where we could prepare for NEET and achieve our dreams. We got a good environment here and we are grateful for the support," she said.

Sana, from Gurugram, whose father works as a daily wage labourer, scored 545 marks but said she had hoped for a higher score.

"My experience at the Super-100 Centre was very good. If I don't get admission to a government medical college, I will consult the teachers at the centre before making my next decision," she said.

According to the institute, 27 of the successful candidates belong to the general category, 29 to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and six to the Scheduled Castes (SC) category. It expects 26 students to secure admission to government medical colleges.

Hisar emerged as the best-performing district, with nine successful candidates, followed by Rohtak with seven. Fatehabad and Gurugram produced six qualifiers each, while Sonepat, Bhiwani and Faridabad had five each.

Naveen Mishra, president of the Vikalp Foundation, said the results reflected the dedication of both students and teachers.

"This year, 62 students appeared for the examination and all of them qualified. We expect 26 students to secure MBBS seats in government medical colleges. The results are the outcome of the dedication and commitment shown by the students and teachers. We are grateful to the officials and the state government for their support," he said.

Mishra said the Super-100 programme primarily supports students from Haryana government schools belonging to economically weaker and lower middle-class families.

"Private medical colleges charge between Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore for an MBBS course. By securing seats in government medical colleges through their hard work and dedication, these children have already saved their families lakhs of rupees. They will not only fulfil their own dreams but also inspire more students in government schools," he said.

He added that the foundation expected more students to qualify for government medical colleges in the coming years.

"We are hopeful that more students will appear for NEET and secure seats in government medical institutions in the coming years. Greater transparency in the NEET examination, along with such encouraging results, will boost candidates' confidence," he said.

The Haryana Super-100 scheme was launched in 2018 as a joint initiative of the Haryana Education Department and the Vikalp Foundation. It provides free coaching, education and residential facilities to meritorious Class XI and XII students from government schools preparing for national-level entrance examinations, including JEE and NEET.

Following the programme's success, the Haryana government has decided to establish a 100-computer laboratory at the institute and further expand the Super-100 scheme.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, who visited the centre, said the initiative had created opportunities for talented students unable to afford private coaching.

"Super-100 provides a platform for students who cannot afford private coaching because of financial constraints. The government has also decided to increase the number of Mission Buniyaad centres from 103 to 128 this year. Every effort is being made to provide all necessary facilities to the children at the centre," he said.