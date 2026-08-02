DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana: Surprise check conducted at children’s home

Haryana: Surprise check conducted at children’s home

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:24 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

Haryana State Council for Child Welfare’s newly appointed honorary General Secretary, Meena Kamboj, conducted a surprise visit to the state-supported children’s home Balkunj.

Advertisement

The inspection marked her first official visit after assuming the post. During the visit, Kamboj interacted with the children residing at the home as well as the staff members. She heard their concerns, reviewed the facilities available at the institution and assessed the overall functioning of the childcare home.

Advertisement

She directed the staff to continue working with dedication for the welfare, care and overall development of the children. Stressing the importance of maintaining a healthy environment, she also instructed the authorities to ensure cleanliness and proper upkeep of the campus. Kamboj also planted a sapling within the premises, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation.

Advertisement

Among those present were District Child Welfare Officer Sukhminder Singh, Child Welfare Committee Chairman Ashok Rohilla, Superintendents Mona Chauhan, Balwinder Singh.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts