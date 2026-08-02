Haryana: Surprise check conducted at children’s home

Haryana State Council for Child Welfare’s newly appointed honorary General Secretary, Meena Kamboj, conducted a surprise visit to the state-supported children’s home Balkunj.

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The inspection marked her first official visit after assuming the post. During the visit, Kamboj interacted with the children residing at the home as well as the staff members. She heard their concerns, reviewed the facilities available at the institution and assessed the overall functioning of the childcare home.

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She directed the staff to continue working with dedication for the welfare, care and overall development of the children. Stressing the importance of maintaining a healthy environment, she also instructed the authorities to ensure cleanliness and proper upkeep of the campus. Kamboj also planted a sapling within the premises, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation.

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Among those present were District Child Welfare Officer Sukhminder Singh, Child Welfare Committee Chairman Ashok Rohilla, Superintendents Mona Chauhan, Balwinder Singh.