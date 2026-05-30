The Haryana government has ordered the suspension of mobile internet services within a one-kilometre radius of the NIT Zone in Faridabad district, citing apprehensions of social media-fuelled unrest ahead of a scheduled demolition drive on May 30.

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The order invokes Section 20 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, read with Rule 3 of the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024.

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The shutdown covers all mobile data services — 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G — along with bulk SMS and dongle services operating on mobile networks in the designated area. Voice call services have been explicitly exempted from the order.

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It also exempts banking SMS services, mobile recharge facilities, and broadband and leased-line internet connections used by corporate establishments and domestic households.

The suspension will remain in force from 00:30 hours to 22:00 hours on May 30 and is restricted to a one-kilometre radius within the NIT Zone of Faridabad. All telecom service providers operating in Haryana have been directed to ensure immediate compliance.

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According to the order, the state administration was informed by the Haryana ADGP, CID, and Faridabad Deputy Commissioner on Friday, that the demolition drive scheduled for May 30 in the NIT Zone could lead to public tension, agitation, and damage to public and private property.

The government expressed concern that mobile internet services and social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, could be misused to circulate inflammatory content, spread false rumours, and facilitate the mobilisation of agitators. The order stated that such activities could result in arson, vandalism and other forms of public disorder.