Haryana, Tanzania centre sign MoU

Chandigarh, July 11
The Foreign Cooperation Department (FCD) of the state government and the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) have taken a significant step towards bolstering bilateral economic collaboration by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today.
This landmark agreement aims to facilitate investment opportunities between the two entities, ultimately driving sustainable economic growth and development between the two regions.
The ceremony, held at the TIC office (Dar es Salaam, Tanzania) brought together representatives from the FCD, TIC, and 50+ business delegates from various sectors of the state. Additional Chief Secretary, Foreign Cooperation Department Raja Sekhar Vundru and Executive Director Gilead Terifrom from TIC signed the MoU.
