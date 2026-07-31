Haryana targets planting 1.4 cr saplings this monsoon

Haryana has set a target of planting 1.4 crore saplings across the state during the current monsoon season, Health and Ayush Minister Arti Singh Rao said on Thursday. The state-wide plantation campaign began with the planting of 25 lakh saplings in a single day across all 23 districts.

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The minister was speaking as the chief guest at the 77th district-level Van Mahotsav function held at the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) complex in Alipur, Barwala.

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Rao said government departments, panchayats, municipal bodies, educational and industrial institutions, religious and social organisations, and members of the public were actively participating in the plantation drive. “Our objective should not be limited to planting saplings. The real goal is to ensure that every sapling grows into a full-grown tree,” she said, adding that good health depended not only on hospitals and medicines but also on a clean and green environment. She said Haryana was the first state in the country to introduce a pension scheme for citizens who protect trees older than 75 years as part of its environmental conservation efforts. Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma, who was also present at the event, said Van Mahotsav was not merely a plantation campaign but a collective commitment to protecting nature amid challenges such as climate change, rising temperatures, air pollution and depleting groundwater levels. She urged the youth to plant and nurture at least one sapling each.