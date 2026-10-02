Haryana targets Singapore investments in semiconductors, manufacturing, logistics

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will lead the state’s investment outreach to Singapore from October 4 to 6, with the government targeting investments in semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, logistics, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), food processing and aviation.

The three-day visit is aimed at converting Haryana’s growing industrial and infrastructure strengths into fresh investment and technology partnerships with Singapore-based companies.

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Saini is scheduled to participate in round-table meetings with industry groups, investors, corporate representatives and sector experts, besides holding one-to-one meetings with potential investors. The state government plans to pitch Haryana’s industrial policies, infrastructure, connectivity, skilled workforce and proximity to the National Capital Region.

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Semiconductors, advanced manufacturing in focus

The state will make a specific pitch for investments in future-oriented industries, particularly semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. Haryana will also seek to attract companies to establish manufacturing units and research and development centres.

The GCC segment is another focus area, with the government highlighting Haryana’s IT and technical talent pool, urban infrastructure and proximity to the NCR as factors that could attract global companies to establish or expand their operations in the state.

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Push for food-processing investments

Haryana will also seek Singaporean investment in agro and food processing. Discussions are expected to focus on modern food-processing facilities, cold-chain infrastructure, value addition and export-oriented production.

The government will seek partnerships that can help connect Haryana’s agricultural produce with global markets and strengthen the value chain beyond primary production.

Logistics, aviation and supply chains

Singapore’s expertise in logistics and supply-chain management is another area where Haryana is looking for collaboration. The discussions will cover warehousing, multimodal connectivity, industrial transportation systems and technology-led logistics.

The state will also explore opportunities for cooperation in aviation and related infrastructure.

Skills, education partnerships

The visit will also focus on building industry-linked skills. Haryana plans to explore partnerships with Singaporean institutions, industries and training agencies to develop technical and industrial skills among its workforce.

On October 6, Saini will meet Sikh businessmen and Non-Resident Indian entrepreneurs in Singapore and invite them to invest in Haryana and participate in the state’s economic development.

The Chief Minister will also invite Singapore-based investors and industry representatives to participate in Happening Haryana, proposed to be held next year. The event is expected to showcase investment projects, manufacturing, startups, innovation and opportunities for global collaboration.

A delegation of senior officials from the Chief Minister’s Office and the Industries and Commerce Department will accompany Saini and make presentations on Haryana’s investment policies, projects and facilities.