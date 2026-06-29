Haryana: Teacher eligibility test on July 4, 5; arrangements dicussed

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani, conducted a virtual meeting with district education officers (DEOs) to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET), scheduled for July 4 and 5. The meeting was chaired by Chairman, HBSE, Shankar Lal Dhopra.

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The Chairman said that a total of 2,33,294 candidates would appear for the examination at 383 centres across Haryana. He said that candidates would be able to check their allotted examination city on the board’s official website.

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Comprehensive inspection arrangements have been made, and special flying squads are being deployed to curb cheating and other irregularities. One officer/employee from the board and one administrative officer from the district administration have been appointed at each examination centre, he further stated.

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A central control room is also being established at the board headquarters. Any untoward incident during the examination must be reported immediately to the board’s control room on helpline numbers 01664-254302, 254304, 254601, 254604 or WhatsApp number 8816840349.