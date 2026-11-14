Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Haryana: Teachers’ body hails online transfer policy

Haryana: Teachers’ body hails online transfer policy

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:38 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

The Haryana Government College Teachers’ Association has welcomed the implementation of the Model Online Transfer Policy in the Higher Education Department, terming it a landmark step towards transparent and employee-friendly administration. A delegation led by association president Dr Rajesh Ranjha and vice-president Dr Gurpreet Kaur met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his residence and thanked him for implementing the policy.

Ranjha said around 4,500 Assistant Professors had been transferred simultaneously through a digital, rule-based system, eliminating unnecessary administrative interference and the scope for favouritism.

He said nearly 85% of the professors received their preferred stations in the first round, while the remaining employees were accommodated in the second round.

The association also thanked Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda for ensuring smooth implementation of the policy. It appreciated the government’s decision to temporarily relax the mandatory rural service requirement, which has benefited nearly 1,500 teachers.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts