Haryana: Teachers’ body hails online transfer policy

The Haryana Government College Teachers’ Association has welcomed the implementation of the Model Online Transfer Policy in the Higher Education Department, terming it a landmark step towards transparent and employee-friendly administration. A delegation led by association president Dr Rajesh Ranjha and vice-president Dr Gurpreet Kaur met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his residence and thanked him for implementing the policy.

Ranjha said around 4,500 Assistant Professors had been transferred simultaneously through a digital, rule-based system, eliminating unnecessary administrative interference and the scope for favouritism.

He said nearly 85% of the professors received their preferred stations in the first round, while the remaining employees were accommodated in the second round.

The association also thanked Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda for ensuring smooth implementation of the policy. It appreciated the government’s decision to temporarily relax the mandatory rural service requirement, which has benefited nearly 1,500 teachers.