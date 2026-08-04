DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana: Teachers’ body questions tech varsity’s MoU with private firm

Haryana: Teachers’ body questions tech varsity’s MoU with private firm

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 08:26 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University Teachers’ Association urged the Vice-Chancellor, Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal, to review the memorandum of understanding signed with VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd in August 2024.

Advertisement

The association alleged that public funds released by the state government are being used to create infrastructure, benefitting a private company without clearly defining the benefits for university students. Dr Ajay Kumar, president, DCRUTA, submitted a memorandum to the VC, stating that the university has provided nearly 7,937.5 square feet of modern infrastructure, including air-conditioned classrooms, workshops, library facilities, training areas, office space, parking, inspection pits and hostel facilities. He further alleged that the university would also bear recurring expenses such as electricity, water, maintenance, housekeeping, security, internet connectivity, generator backup and the salary of a full-time laboratory assistant.

Advertisement

According to the teachers’ body, the MoU’s objective is to facilitate training programmes for VECV’s private dealers and technicians. In return, the agreement reportedly provides training for only two faculty members and four technicians from the university, while making no specific provision for regular student training, annual training quotas.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts