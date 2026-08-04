Haryana: Teachers’ body questions tech varsity’s MoU with private firm

Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University Teachers’ Association urged the Vice-Chancellor, Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal, to review the memorandum of understanding signed with VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd in August 2024.

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The association alleged that public funds released by the state government are being used to create infrastructure, benefitting a private company without clearly defining the benefits for university students. Dr Ajay Kumar, president, DCRUTA, submitted a memorandum to the VC, stating that the university has provided nearly 7,937.5 square feet of modern infrastructure, including air-conditioned classrooms, workshops, library facilities, training areas, office space, parking, inspection pits and hostel facilities. He further alleged that the university would also bear recurring expenses such as electricity, water, maintenance, housekeeping, security, internet connectivity, generator backup and the salary of a full-time laboratory assistant.

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According to the teachers’ body, the MoU’s objective is to facilitate training programmes for VECV’s private dealers and technicians. In return, the agreement reportedly provides training for only two faculty members and four technicians from the university, while making no specific provision for regular student training, annual training quotas.