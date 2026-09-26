Haryana teachers’ body threatens stir over non-academic duties, HTET rule

Government school teachers in Haryana are growing increasingly resentful over the additional burden of non-academic duties and the requirement to clear the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) following a Supreme Court judgment concerning teachers with more than five years of service remaining.

The academic session in the school education system has reached the halfway mark, but academics have suffered considerably due to the additional workload on teachers in Haryana. They said that more than 10,000 teachers had been assigned duties such as Booth Level Officer (BLO) work, Special Intensive Revision (SIR), household surveys and census-related work, besides online activities and training sessions for non-educational purposes.

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The government school teachers’ association, the Haryana Vidyalaya Adhyapak Sangh, said it was a matter of serious concern that enrolment in government schools had been declining and that the quality of education was also being affected. The continuous engagement of teachers in non-academic work had adversely affected the overall academic atmosphere in schools.

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There are around 19,000 booths in Haryana, with at least one teacher deputed by the government at each booth for SIR-related work. In addition, a government school teacher has been appointed as a supervisor for every 15 booths.

“You can calculate the volume of teachers engaged in this work who are unable to take classes. As a result, the academic syllabus of the students is incomplete even as the mid-term examinations are set to start shortly,” Prabhu Singh, state president of the Sangh, said.

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He said they had taken up the issue with Principal Secretary, Education, Vijay Kumar Dahiya, in Chandigarh on Friday. “We demanded that unemployed youth in the state be engaged in these works. But we have not received any concrete assurance on this issue from the government,” he said.

The teachers’ association leaders said there were a number of schools, especially in rural areas, where there were only one or two teachers, and they, too, were engaged in these duties, leaving the students unattended.

The issue of the requirement to clear the HTET for serving teachers has irked the teachers’ body, which has demanded that the government withdraw the compulsory eligibility condition for those appointed before the test was introduced.

The issue has assumed greater urgency after the Directorate of School Education directed government schoolteachers who had more than five years of service left as of September 1, 2025, but had not cleared the HTET, to qualify in the subject and at the level they are currently teaching. The notice warns that failure to do so could lead to the teachers quitting service or facing compulsory retirement.

The order is expected to affect around 20,000 teachers, including nearly 12,000 JBTs, according to Haryana Primary Teacher Association president Hariom Rathi.

The Sangh has now warned that it will intensify its agitation if the government fails to take concrete steps on the issue and its other pending demands. The association said it would observe a hunger strike at district headquarters on October 2 and hold extended meetings across districts by October 10.

It has also announced participation in a demonstration at Jantar Mantar during the winter session and a large rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on December 12.

Rathi said a large number of teachers covered by the order had entered service even before the introduction of the eligibility test. He said the association would take up the matter with the state government and, if required, seek legal recourse, including a review petition against the Supreme Court order.