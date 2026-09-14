Haryana teachers with over 5 years of service left must clear HTET or face compulsory retirement

The Directorate of School Education (DSE), Haryana, has directed government school teachers who had more than five years of service left as on September 1, 2025, and have not yet qualified the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET), to clear the examination in the subject and level they are currently teaching.

The notice served by the directorate (a copy of which is with The Tribune) stated that failure to do so could result in the teachers having to quit service or face compulsory retirement. The order is likely to impact about 15,000 to 20,000 teachers in the JBT, TGT and PGT categories.

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However, clarifying the position of teachers with less than five years of service remaining, the DSE stated that such teachers, as per the cut-off date of September 1, 2025, may continue in service until attaining the age of superannuation without qualifying the HTET. However, if a teacher with less than five years of service left seeks promotion, he or she will not be considered eligible for promotion without having qualified the HTET in the subject concerned, it stated.

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The DSE has issued the notice in compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders dated September 1, 2025, in Civil Appeal No. 1385/2025, titled Anjuman Ishaat-e-Taleem Trust vs State of Maharashtra and Others, and the order dated May 29, 2026, passed in the review petition.

The directorate has directed all District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) to bring the contents of the notice to the attention of all teachers under their respective jurisdictions.

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The notice further states that the orders dated September 1, 2025, and May 29, 2026, are available on the official website of the Supreme Court of India.

In a related direction, the DSE has asked the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, to conduct the HTET examination twice a year. The directorate said this would provide eligible teachers with reasonable opportunities to acquire the HTET certificate.

The concerned establishment branches of the Directorate of School Education have also been directed to scrutinise records and ensure that teachers are relieved, retired or appointed strictly in compliance with the Supreme Court orders.

Haryana Primary Teachers Association president Hariom Rathi said the order would affect about 12,000 JBT teachers and a total of around 20,000 teachers, including TGTs and PGTs. A large number of affected teachers joined service even before the introduction of the teacher eligibility test, he said, adding that the association would take up the issue with the state government and file a review petition in the court to challenge the Supreme Court order, if necessary.