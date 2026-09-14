DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana teachers with over 5 years of service left must clear HTET or face compulsory retirement

Haryana teachers with over 5 years of service left must clear HTET or face compulsory retirement

DSE order likely to affect 15,000-20,000 JBT, TGT and PGT teachers; those with less than five years left can continue without HTET

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:13 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

The Directorate of School Education (DSE), Haryana, has directed government school teachers who had more than five years of service left as on September 1, 2025, and have not yet qualified the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET), to clear the examination in the subject and level they are currently teaching.

The notice served by the directorate (a copy of which is with The Tribune) stated that failure to do so could result in the teachers having to quit service or face compulsory retirement. The order is likely to impact about 15,000 to 20,000 teachers in the JBT, TGT and PGT categories.

Advertisement

However, clarifying the position of teachers with less than five years of service remaining, the DSE stated that such teachers, as per the cut-off date of September 1, 2025, may continue in service until attaining the age of superannuation without qualifying the HTET. However, if a teacher with less than five years of service left seeks promotion, he or she will not be considered eligible for promotion without having qualified the HTET in the subject concerned, it stated.

Advertisement

The DSE has issued the notice in compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders dated September 1, 2025, in Civil Appeal No. 1385/2025, titled Anjuman Ishaat-e-Taleem Trust vs State of Maharashtra and Others, and the order dated May 29, 2026, passed in the review petition.

The directorate has directed all District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) to bring the contents of the notice to the attention of all teachers under their respective jurisdictions.

Advertisement

The notice further states that the orders dated September 1, 2025, and May 29, 2026, are available on the official website of the Supreme Court of India.

In a related direction, the DSE has asked the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, to conduct the HTET examination twice a year. The directorate said this would provide eligible teachers with reasonable opportunities to acquire the HTET certificate.

The concerned establishment branches of the Directorate of School Education have also been directed to scrutinise records and ensure that teachers are relieved, retired or appointed strictly in compliance with the Supreme Court orders.

Haryana Primary Teachers Association president Hariom Rathi said the order would affect about 12,000 JBT teachers and a total of around 20,000 teachers, including TGTs and PGTs. A large number of affected teachers joined service even before the introduction of the teacher eligibility test, he said, adding that the association would take up the issue with the state government and file a review petition in the court to challenge the Supreme Court order, if necessary.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts