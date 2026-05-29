Haryana: Terms for appointment of chairpersons, vice-chiefs

The government has issued consolidated standard terms and conditions for non-officials who are appointed as Chairpersons, Deputy/ Vice-Chairpersons in bodies other than PSUs, statutory commissions and constitutional bodies in the state.

Advertisement

The instructions have been issued by the Political and Parliamentary Affairs Department under the Chief Secretary’s Office with an objective to bring uniformity, transparency and administrative clarity in such appointments.

Advertisement

The consolidated policy brings together various amendments and provisions issued from time to time into a single framework so that all departments and bodies may uniformly implement the prescribed norms and avoid ambiguity in interpretation.