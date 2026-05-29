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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Terms for appointment of chairpersons, vice-chiefs

Haryana: Terms for appointment of chairpersons, vice-chiefs

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:58 AM May 29, 2026 IST
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The government has issued consolidated standard terms and conditions for non-officials who are appointed as Chairpersons, Deputy/ Vice-Chairpersons in bodies other than PSUs, statutory commissions and constitutional bodies in the state.

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The instructions have been issued by the Political and Parliamentary Affairs Department under the Chief Secretary’s Office with an objective to bring uniformity, transparency and administrative clarity in such appointments.

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The consolidated policy brings together various amendments and provisions issued from time to time into a single framework so that all departments and bodies may uniformly implement the prescribed norms and avoid ambiguity in interpretation.

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