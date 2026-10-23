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Home / Haryana / Haryana tightens construction waste and dust rules: What plot owners/builders must do now

Haryana tightens construction waste and dust rules: What plot owners/builders must do now

Haryana orders strict compliance with Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) rules on demolition, waste and dust control. Here's what applies to your project.

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:25 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Haryana has ordered municipalities to strictly enforce Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) rules on construction and demolition (C&D) waste and dust control.

Key takeaways:-

  • Plots of 200 sq m or more needing demolition must declare estimated waste before approval
  • Projects of 500 sq m or more must register on a web portal
  • Waste deposit receipts will be checked before completion or occupation certificates are issued

Who issued the order?

The Directorate of Urban Local Bodies sent a memorandum on October 21 to commissioners of seven municipal corporations (Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal and Manesar) and to district municipal commissioners in Faridabad, Gurugram, Nuh, Rohtak, Sonepat, Panipat, Rewari, Jhajjar, Palwal, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendragarh, Jind and Karnal. It cites Commissioner of Air Quality Management directions of February 20 and the September 29 amendment to them.

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If you're demolishing a building (200 sq m and above):-

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  • The approving authority must get a declaration of estimated demolition waste before sanctioning the building plan
  • The project proponent must deposit the waste at a designated collection point or processing facility and get a receipt before construction begins
  • The municipality must verify that receipt before issuing a Completion or Occupation Certificate

If your plot is 500 sq m or more:-

Eligible projects in municipal and urban areas, controlled areas, development and industrial areas and highway corridor zones must be registered on the web portal for monitoring. Requirements include:

  • Video fencing
  • Fortnightly self-audit and certification
  • Low-cost air quality sensors on site
  • Wind barriers along the boundary
  • Dust screens over areas under construction
  • Regular use of water sprinklers, mist and dust suppressants
  • Covered construction materials and debris
  • Covered vehicles for transporting materials and C&D waste

What officials have been told?

Municipalities must instruct building plan sanctioning officials and those issuing completion and occupation certificates to enforce the rules at the relevant stage. The memo asks that the matter be given "due priority."

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