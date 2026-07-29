DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana tightens NSS certificate issuance norms at private varsities

Haryana tightens NSS certificate issuance norms at private varsities

State NSS Cell counter-signature made mandatory; unauthorised use of NSS seals and signatures to invite action

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:37 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

The Department of Higher Education has tightened the process for issuing National Service Scheme (NSS) Merit Certificates by directing all private universities in the state to obtain mandatory counter signatures from the State NSS Cell before issuing the certificates to volunteers from the financial year 2026-27 onwards.

Advertisement

The new directions, issued by the Director General, Higher Education, Haryana, will apply to all private universities having NSS units. The department said the decision has been taken to ensure uniformity, authenticity and proper verification of NSS Merit Certificates awarded to students participating in NSS activities across private universities.

Advertisement

“The department has also imposed a complete ban on the reproduction or use of official signatures, facsimile signatures, digital signatures, seals or stamps of the State NSS Officer and Regional Director by private universities at their own level. The universities have also been specifically barred from scanning, printing, copying, digitally generating or otherwise reproducing these official signatures and seals,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

Advertisement

He maintained that any unauthorised use or reproduction of official signatures, seals or stamps by private universities will be viewed seriously and appropriate action will be initiated in accordance with applicable government rules and instructions.

“The revised procedure has been introduced to establish a centralised verification mechanism and strengthen credibility in the issuance of NSS Merit Certificates. It will enable the department to maintain a comprehensive record of all students awarded NSS Merit Certificates by private universities. However, every NSS volunteer is assigned a unique code at the time of enrolment in their respective institution, which helps in tracking and verifying their records,” the official added.

Advertisement

A communiqué in this respect has been sent to Vice Chancellor and Registrar of all private universities having NSS units in the state on Tuesday.

According to the instructions, all private universities will be required to forward the merit certificates of eligible NSS volunteers to the State NSS Cell, Haryana, for obtaining the counter-signatures of the State NSS Officer and the Regional Director, NSS.

All Private University NSS Programme Coordinators have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the instructions with immediate effect for all NSS Merit Certificates pertaining to the financial year 2026-27 onwards.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts