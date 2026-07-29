Haryana tightens NSS certificate issuance norms at private varsities

The Department of Higher Education has tightened the process for issuing National Service Scheme (NSS) Merit Certificates by directing all private universities in the state to obtain mandatory counter signatures from the State NSS Cell before issuing the certificates to volunteers from the financial year 2026-27 onwards.

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The new directions, issued by the Director General, Higher Education, Haryana, will apply to all private universities having NSS units. The department said the decision has been taken to ensure uniformity, authenticity and proper verification of NSS Merit Certificates awarded to students participating in NSS activities across private universities.

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“The department has also imposed a complete ban on the reproduction or use of official signatures, facsimile signatures, digital signatures, seals or stamps of the State NSS Officer and Regional Director by private universities at their own level. The universities have also been specifically barred from scanning, printing, copying, digitally generating or otherwise reproducing these official signatures and seals,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

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He maintained that any unauthorised use or reproduction of official signatures, seals or stamps by private universities will be viewed seriously and appropriate action will be initiated in accordance with applicable government rules and instructions.

“The revised procedure has been introduced to establish a centralised verification mechanism and strengthen credibility in the issuance of NSS Merit Certificates. It will enable the department to maintain a comprehensive record of all students awarded NSS Merit Certificates by private universities. However, every NSS volunteer is assigned a unique code at the time of enrolment in their respective institution, which helps in tracking and verifying their records,” the official added.

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A communiqué in this respect has been sent to Vice Chancellor and Registrar of all private universities having NSS units in the state on Tuesday.

According to the instructions, all private universities will be required to forward the merit certificates of eligible NSS volunteers to the State NSS Cell, Haryana, for obtaining the counter-signatures of the State NSS Officer and the Regional Director, NSS.

All Private University NSS Programme Coordinators have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the instructions with immediate effect for all NSS Merit Certificates pertaining to the financial year 2026-27 onwards.