Haryana: Tighter rules for mental health centres

Haryana has tightened regulation of mental health and de-addiction facilities, bringing six categories of establishments under a framework covering registration, staffing, treatment records, patient safety and institutional accountability.

The Mental Healthcare (State Mental Health Authority) Regulations, 2026, notified by the Health Department on October 9 under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, apply to standalone mental health establishments, psychiatric departments of medical colleges, psychiatric wards of multi-specialty hospitals, de-addiction centres, centres for psychosocial rehabilitation and other specified institutions.

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Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Sumita Misra, said the regulations establish a framework for regulating mental healthcare institutions.

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Under the new regulations, establishments seeking permanent registration will have to pay a Rs 25,000 fee and provide documentary evidence showing compliance with prescribed minimum standards.

The rules lay down requirements covering professional qualifications, patients’ rights, medical records, privacy, hygiene and accessibility. Institutions have been classified into six categories according to the nature of their services.