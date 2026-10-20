DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana: Tighter rules for mental health centres

Haryana: Tighter rules for mental health centres

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:27 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
All concerned institutions must ensure that the prescribed fee structure is prominently displayed on their official websites and notice boards. ANI file photo
Advertisement

Haryana has tightened regulation of mental health and de-addiction facilities, bringing six categories of establishments under a framework covering registration, staffing, treatment records, patient safety and institutional accountability.

The Mental Healthcare (State Mental Health Authority) Regulations, 2026, notified by the Health Department on October 9 under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, apply to standalone mental health establishments, psychiatric departments of medical colleges, psychiatric wards of multi-specialty hospitals, de-addiction centres, centres for psychosocial rehabilitation and other specified institutions.

Advertisement

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Sumita Misra, said the regulations establish a framework for regulating mental healthcare institutions.

Advertisement

Under the new regulations, establishments seeking permanent registration will have to pay a Rs 25,000 fee and provide documentary evidence showing compliance with prescribed minimum standards.

The rules lay down requirements covering professional qualifications, patients’ rights, medical records, privacy, hygiene and accessibility. Institutions have been classified into six categories according to the nature of their services.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts