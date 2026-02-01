Haryana to add 400 electric buses in fleet

Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij said the state government was taking steps to make public transport safer, modern and passenger-friendly.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Sirsa on Friday, Vij said all private bus drivers under state schemes will soon be required to pass mandatory driving tests to ensure passenger safety.

Advertisement

He also announced that over 400 electric buses will soon be added to Haryana’s public transport fleet. “Promoting electric vehicles will help protect the environment, reduce fossil fuel dependence and curb pollution,” he said.

Advertisement

The minister said Haryana Roadways buses will be gradually upgraded to improve connectivity across rural and urban areas. Advanced tracking systems will be installed so passengers can access real-time bus schedules and locations. Digital display screens, similar to those at airports, will be installed at bus stands, and a mobile app is being developed to help passengers track buses and plan their travel.

Vij added that the entire bus system, including movement and entry-exit at bus stands, is being digitised to ensure buses run on their designated routes. Any deviation or delay will be updated online, and he will personally monitor the system to maintain transparency and accountability.