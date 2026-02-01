DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana to add 400 electric buses in fleet

Haryana to add 400 electric buses in fleet

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij said the state government was taking steps to make public transport safer, modern and passenger-friendly.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Sirsa on Friday, Vij said all private bus drivers under state schemes will soon be required to pass mandatory driving tests to ensure passenger safety.

Advertisement

He also announced that over 400 electric buses will soon be added to Haryana’s public transport fleet. “Promoting electric vehicles will help protect the environment, reduce fossil fuel dependence and curb pollution,” he said.

Advertisement

The minister said Haryana Roadways buses will be gradually upgraded to improve connectivity across rural and urban areas. Advanced tracking systems will be installed so passengers can access real-time bus schedules and locations. Digital display screens, similar to those at airports, will be installed at bus stands, and a mobile app is being developed to help passengers track buses and plan their travel.

Vij added that the entire bus system, including movement and entry-exit at bus stands, is being digitised to ensure buses run on their designated routes. Any deviation or delay will be updated online, and he will personally monitor the system to maintain transparency and accountability.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts