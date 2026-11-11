Haryana to allot 2,651 vacant fair price shops across state, deadline for online applications extended to Nov 25

The Haryana Government has decided to allot licences for 2,651 vacant Fair Price Shops (FPS) across the state to improve access to subsidised foodgrains for eligible families and strengthen the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department has extended the deadline for submitting online applications for these shops to November 25, providing additional time to interested applicants. The earlier deadline was November 10.

An official spokesperson said the initiative would particularly benefit residents of remote and underserved areas where existing ration depots are located at considerable distances.

The allocation of new FPSs would make essential food supplies more accessible while creating self-employment opportunities for eligible applicants.

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A 33 per cent reservation has been provided for women in the allotment process, reflecting the state government's emphasis on promoting women's economic participation and entrepreneurship at the grassroots level.

The eligible applicants can submit their applications online through the Haryana Antyodaya SARAL Portal at https://saralharyana.gov.in until November 25. The online application portal was launched by the Chief Minister of Haryana on October 10, to facilitate the allotment process.

Detailed guidelines, eligibility criteria and application instructions are available on the department's official website, https://haryanafood.gov.in.

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The spokesperson further said that district-wise and village-wise details of vacant Fair Price Shops can also be accessed through the departmental website and the websites of the respective district administrations.

The department has urged eligible youth and women to take advantage of the extended application window and complete the online process well before the revised deadline.

The initiative is expected to improve the reach and efficiency of the Public Distribution System, ensure easier access to essential foodgrains for eligible households and generate additional livelihood opportunities across Haryana.