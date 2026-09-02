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Home / Haryana / Haryana to appoint seven outstanding sportspersons as HCS, HPS officers

Haryana to appoint seven outstanding sportspersons as HCS, HPS officers

The order, issued by the Chief Secretary’s office, is in compliance with the High Court’s judgment dated April 18, 2022, and a subsequent Supreme Court order dated May 29, 2026

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:14 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Ekta Bhyan, a gold medallist in para athletics at the 2018 Asian Para Games, has been appointed to the HCS.
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The Haryana Government has cleared the appointment of seven outstanding sportspersons to the Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch) and Haryana Police Service, in compliance with directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Supreme Court.

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The order, issued by the Chief Secretary’s office, is in compliance with the High Court’s judgment dated April 18, 2022, and a subsequent Supreme Court order dated May 29, 2026.

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The appointments will be made under the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2018.

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The seven appointees include Ankur Mittal, a gold medallist at the 52nd ISSF World Shooting Championship in 2018, who has been appointed HCS with four years’ seniority under the 2018 Rules.

Abhishek Verma, a bronze medallist at the 2018 Asian Games and a silver medallist in the 10m pistol event at the 52nd ISSF World Championship, has also been appointed to the HCS.

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Harvinder Singh, a gold medallist in archery at the 2018 Asian Para Games, has been appointed to the HCS under the 40 per cent disability category.

Tarun Dhillon, a gold medallist in badminton at the 2018 Asian Para Games, has also been appointed to the HCS under the 40 per cent disability category.

Ekta Bhyan, a gold medallist in para athletics at the 2018 Asian Para Games, and Amit Kumar, a gold medallist in para athletics at the 2014 Asian Para Games, have been appointed to the HCS under the 100 per cent disability category.

Manjit Singh, a gold medallist in athletics at the 2018 Asian Games, has been appointed as a Haryana Police Service (HPS) officer.

Ankur Mittal, Ekta Bhyan and Amit Kumar are Arjuna awardees. 

The order, issued by the Chief Secretary’s office after approval by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on September 2, directs that appointment letters be issued to all seven sportspersons in their respective departments to ensure compliance with the court rulings.

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