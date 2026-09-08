Haryana to be developed as major hub for AI, e-governance: Arti Rao

Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said the state government was continuously taking landmark steps to digitally empower Haryana and equip it with cutting-edge technology. “Haryana will soon become a major AI hub, she added.

Rao said that to strengthen e-governance and ensure that services reach the last person, 25,201 Atal Seva Kendras had been registered in the state so far, of which 17,085 were successfully operational in rural areas and 8,116 in urban areas. In addition, 946 online services and schemes of 75 departments, boards and corporations are being made available to citizens from the convenience of their homes through the Antyodaya SARAL Portal.

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Rao further said, “Haryana has emerged as a leading state in the country in adopting the Centre’s DigiLocker service. At present, 228 types of documents and certificates are readily available for digital verification through the service.”

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Rao said the Lokayukta Portal was being operated to provide transparent services to the public, while dedicated official websites had been developed for all districts of the state. “To strengthen digital connectivity in rural areas, 8,468 Wi-Fi hotspots have been installed at gram panchayat offices. At the same time, to bring greater efficiency and speed to administrative functioning, work is being carried out through ‘e-Office’ in 44 departments and all districts of the state.”

Terming the prompt resolution of public grievances as a priority of the government, the Health Minister said, “The CM Window has been introduced at every district headquarters. Through this mechanism, more than 15.32 lakh grievances have been successfully resolved up to August 31, 2026. The government has also developed a new in-house system, the ‘Social Media Grievance Tracker’, to monitor grievances received through social media.”