Haryana to begin procurement of kharif pulses and oilseeds across 100 mandis

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for procurement and production of kharif pulses and oilseeds for the 2025-26 marketing season at more than 100 mandis across the state.

The state government has fixed procurement schedules and designated mandis for each crop.

Moong is being procured from September 23 to November 15, 2025, at 38 mandis, while procurement of arhar and urd will begin in December 2025 at 22 and 10 mandis, respectively. Groundnut procurement will start from November 1 to December 31, 2025, at 7 mandis, while Til (sesame) will be procured in December 2025 through 27 mandis. Soybean and Nigerseed will be procured between October and November 2025 at 7 and 2 mandis, respectively.

The Chief Secretary has directed officials to ensure hassle-free procurement process for farmers. He also emphasised timely procurement, along with adequate arrangements for storage facilities and availability of gunny bags at the mandis.

Pankaj Agarwal, Principal Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, said significant improvements have been recorded on the production front. The area under moong has expanded from 1.09 lakh acres in 2024-25 to 1.47 lakh acres in 2025-26, with yields increasing from 300 kg to 400 kg per acre. As a result, production is expected to rise sharply from 32,715 metric tonnes to 58,717 metric tonnes. Arhar and urd have also shown modest increases in both area and yield. Meanwhile, til cultivation has more than doubled—from 800 acres to 2,116 acres—with production likely to reach 446 metric tonnes.