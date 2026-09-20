Haryana to begin pulses, oilseeds procurement from October 1 across 38 mandis

Apart from traditional crops such as paddy, the Haryana government has geared up for the procurement of moong across 38 mandis from October 1.

Haryana is projecting a production of 52,761 tonnes from six kharif pulses and oilseeds for 2026-27 and is preparing for procurement. The six crops covered are moong, arhar, urd, til, groundnut and soybean.

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Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Vijayendra Singh said moong would be procured from October 1 to November 15 at 38 mandis. Soybean procurement is scheduled from October 15 to November 30 at seven mandis, while groundnut will be procured at seven mandis from November 1 to December 31.

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The procurement of arhar, urd and til will begin on December 1. The state has designated 22 mandis for arhar, 10 for urd and 27 for til.

The MSP has been fixed at Rs 8,780 per quintal for moong, Rs 8,450 for arhar, Rs 8,200 for urd, Rs 10,346 for til, Rs 7,517 for groundnut and Rs 5,708 for soybean. Instructions will be issued to HAFED, HSWC, NAFED and NCCF regarding timely procurement, storage and the availability of gunny bags.

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Despite a decline in moong acreage to 85,815 acres from 147,650 acres last year, moong still dominates projected production at 34,326 metric tonnes (MT), followed by groundnut at 16,456 tonnes. Til production has been estimated at 1,222 tonnes, arhar at 567 tonnes, urd at 164 tonnes and soybean at 26 tonnes.

Acreage data indicated significant changes among the crops. Groundnut acreage increased to 20,570 acres from 11,750 acres last year, while til acreage nearly doubled to 4,074 acres from 2,124 acres last year.

Haryana has been carrying out procurement under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) through Point of Sale (PoS) machines with biometric authentication of farmers since the Rabi 2025-26 season.

Under the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, biometric authentication through Aadhaar-enabled PoS machines, or facial recognition via mobile applications, is mandatory for the procurement of oilseeds and pulses.

The system ensures that only genuine, pre-registered farmers receive the financial benefits of the MSP, preventing traders and middlemen from exploiting the process.