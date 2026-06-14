Haryana to begin Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls from June 15

As per the directions of the Election Commission of India, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will commence in Haryana from June 15.

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Haryana Chief Electoral Officer A Sreenivas said the objective of the exercise is to ensure inclusion of every eligible citizen in the electoral roll, update records relating to deceased or shifted voters, and make the voter list more accurate, transparent and error-free.

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Under the campaign, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door verification of voters and collect Enumeration Forms from June 15 to July 14. The forms can be downloaded from the official website from June 15 onwards.

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At present, 2,06,55,929 voters are registered in the state and 20,629 polling stations have been established.

The enumeration forms must be duly filled, signed and returned to the BLO. As per the Commission’s directions, voters whose completed forms are not received will not be included in the draft electoral roll.

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BLOs have been appointed at all polling stations and will visit every household to verify voter details. They may identify probable reasons such as “Absent”, “Shifted”, “Dead” or “Duplicate” after making inquiries from neighbouring residents and record the same accordingly.

“The BLOs will make at least three attempts to contact each household. If family members are unavailable, the BLO will place the enumeration form under the door and leave a notice containing their name and mobile number, enabling the concerned voter to contact them,” he said.

If a voter is not present during the house-to-house survey, any adult family member may sign enumeration form and submit it to the BLO.

11 categories of documents acceptable for verification

In cases where automatic verification is not possible through available records, voters may establish their eligibility and verify their details through documents.

The Election Commission has specified 11 categories of documents for voter verification.

These include identity cards or Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) issued to regular employees and pensioners of the Central Government, State Government, or Public Sector Undertakings; identity cards, certificates, or other documents issued before July 1, 1987, by the Government of India, local authorities, banks, post offices, LIC, or public sector undertakings; birth certificates issued by a competent authority; passports; matriculation or other educational certificates issued by recognised boards or universities; and domicile certificates issued by competent state authorities.

Other acceptable documents include Forest Rights Certificates; OBC, SC, ST, or other caste certificates issued by competent authorities; entries in the National Register of Citizens (NRC), wherever applicable; family registers maintained by state or local authorities; and government-issued land or house allotment certificates.

Those who attain the age of 18 years on July 1, 2026, will also be eligible to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll. Such applicants may submit Form-6 along with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents.

Draft electoral roll on July 21

The draft electoral roll will be published on July 21. Claims and objections will thereafter be accepted from July 21 to August 20, while all such cases will be disposed of by September 18. The final electoral roll will be published on September 22.

The last large-scale house-to-house voter verification exercise in the state was conducted in 2002. This is the first time since then that the Election Commission is carrying out a statewide SIR campaign.

Haryana has witnessed 64.74 per cent of the total electorate mapping, with Fatehabad leads with 87.8 per cent whereas Faridabad lags at 30.19 per cent only.

The Chief Electoral Officer also said that to ensure coordination and support for Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Election Officers during the campaign, Commissioners of various Municipal Corporations in the state have been assigned the additional responsibility of Additional District Election Officers. Their appointment will help strengthen supervision and implementation of revision work in urban areas.

Political parties urged to cooperate

A large number of Booth Level Agents (BLA-2) have been appointed by political parties to assist in the revision process. So far, 15,808 BLAs have been appointed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, 12,855 by the Indian National Congress, 270 by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), 217 by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), and 214 by other political parties.

Help desks set up

Dedicated help desks have been established at the Assembly Constituency level and call centres at the district level for voter convenience. In addition, citizens can obtain information through the Election Commission’s helpline number 1950 and various digital platforms. The progress of the campaign will be monitored in real time.