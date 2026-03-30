Haryana to conduct biometric verification of 13,246 Group-D candidates; check schedule

The Haryana government has decided to conduct biometric verification of 13,246 candidates selected for Common Cadre Group-D posts.

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The verification process will be carried out across various divisions of the state at the level of divisional commissioners, and in Panchkula at the level of the deputy commissioner.

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According to the schedule, biometric verification of 1,451 candidates will be conducted in the Ambala division on April 20. Out of these, 1,417 candidates are currently working in various departments, while 34 are attached to the office of the Divisional Commissioner.

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In the Karnal division, 1,662 candidates will be verified on April 21, including 1,584 employees from departments and 78 from the Divisional Commissioner’s office.

In the Rohtak division, 3,750 candidates will undergo verification on April 22 and 23. Among them, 3,389 are working in departments, and 361 are attached to the Divisional Commissioner’s office.

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In the Hisar division, biometric verification of 2,918 candidates will be conducted on April 24 and 27. Out of 2,918 candidates, 2,585 are working in the departments, and 333 are associated with the Divisional Commissioner’s office.

In the Faridabad division, 960 candidates will be verified on April 28, of which 954 are working in departments, and 6 are attached to the Divisional Commissioner’s office.

In the Gurugram division, 1,841 candidates will undergo verification on April 29, including 1,801 employees working in the departments and 40 from the Divisional Commissioner’s office.

In Panchkula, biometric verification of 664 candidates will be conducted on April 30. This will include candidates from Chandigarh, Panchkula, and other remaining departments and offices.

All divisional commissioners and the Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula, have been requested to ensure smooth conduct of the verification process by arranging necessary staff and resources as per the schedule. They have also been directed to submit reports detailing the number of candidates who appeared, remained absent, and were successfully verified.

All heads of departments have been directed to ensure that selected Common Cadre Group-D employees report for biometric verification on the scheduled dates.

Additionally, departments have been directed to appoint nodal officers at both departmental and divisional levels to ensure proper coordination and timely attendance of candidates.