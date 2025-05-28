DT
Home / Haryana / Haryana to conduct state-wide civil defence exercise on May 29

The exercise aims to test existing emergency mechanisms, improve coordination between the civil administration, defence forces and local communities
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:27 PM May 28, 2025 IST
The drill will involve the large-scale mobilisation of civil defence wardens, registered volunteers, and youth organisations. Tribune file
The Haryana Government will conduct a state-wide civil defence exercise, named “Operation Shield,” on Thursday across all 22 districts to enhance the state’s emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

Scheduled to begin at 5 pm, the drill is being organised under the guidance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, to simulate critical incidents such as air raids, drone attacks and other wartime scenarios in the light of current national security concerns.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra stated that the exercise aimed to test existing emergency mechanisms, improve coordination between the civil administration, defence forces and local communities, and identify areas that need to be strengthened, thus ensuring swift and effective response during any crisis.

Additionally, a controlled blackout of 15 minutes will be observed from 8 pm to 8.15 pm near vital installations, with exception of essential emergency services such as hospitals, fire stations and police stations, Misra said.

The drill will involve the large-scale mobilisation of Civil Defence Wardens, registered volunteers, and youth organisations, including the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and Bharat Scouts & Guides, to assist in simulated emergency scenarios, she said. Key components include drills responding to aerial threats such as air raids and swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), activation of air raid sirens, and testing of control room communication hotlines established with the Indian Air Force, she added.

Misra highlighted that the exercise aligned with the Incident Response System (IRS), which Haryana officially notified on January 28, 2025, under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, providing a structured framework for effective emergency response. She directed all Deputy Commissioners, who are also chairpersons of District Disaster Management Authorities, along with Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, to ensure meticulous planning and execution of the exercise in their jurisdictions. They have been instructed to submit detailed Action Taken Reports to the Commandant General, Home Guards, and Director, Civil Defence, Haryana, which will be compiled for state-level review and forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The mock exercise will be conducted between 5 pm to 9 pm on Thursday, Misra said.

